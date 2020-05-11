Angul: Angul District Administration has initiated a probe into the leakage of data related to coronavirus patients in the district in order to trace the persons responsible for the act, informed District Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty.

Sources said that after 15 positive COVID-19 cases were detected from the district Sunday, the district administration had submitted the details of the patients to the Odisha Health Department.

However, the data got leaked unfortunately. While the state government is taking several steps to avoid misinformation and leakage of data related to coronavirus patients, photo of a document having names of patients of the district reportedly surfaced on various social media platforms.

Reports said that the pictures doing rounds on internet showcase the names and addresses of as many as 13 COVID-19 patients of the district.

Relatives of some patients had lodged a complaint with the Sub-collector of Angul, Basudev Satpathy. Following which police have initiated a probe into the matter.

On the other hand, locals also complained that even though a whole day has passed the district administration has not sanitised the area from where the patients were detected.

The family members of the patients are not sent to the quarantine centres yet, said locals.

When asked, District Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty said, “We will sanitise the infected areas as soon as possible.”

“We will send the family members of the patients to the quarantine centres after inspecting their travel history,” added Mohanty.

