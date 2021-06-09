Angul: The district administration of Angul has prepared a master plan with the purpose to take up massive development and beautification under different projects, a source said Tuesday afternoon.

According to a senior administrative official of Angul, the ambitious development and beautification projects include health and heritage corridors, an ultramodern stadium, renovation of Prajamandal Bhawan, protection of Rani Park and construction of coal museum near local bus stand in the district.

Also read: Odisha registers 6,019 new Covid-19 cases; 43 more fatalities

The district administration has planned to issue a tender notice soon and complete the projects within next one year. The Palace Road here will be restored and get converted into a health and heritage corridor, the senior official added.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Angul Collector and District Magistrate Siddharth Shankar Swain wrote, “Under the 5T Initiatives for Talcher, 5 Transformative Projects of Urban Landscape are being undertaken for this Financial Year. 1. Health and Heritage Corridor 2.Library, Coal Museum and Smart Park. 3. Talcher Stadium. 4. Protection of Rani Park. 5. Renovation of Prajamandal Campus.”

Moreover, a large gate will be constructed at the main approach road to the palace. A coal museum which was previously proposed to be constructed at Angul headquarters will now be done in Talcher. It will also consist of a library and a smart park. After completion, the new museum will be the first of its kind in India, the official stated.

PNN