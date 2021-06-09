Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 6,019 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,31,129. The active caseload in the state now stands at 71,312. Out of the 6,019 new infections, 3,397 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,622 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 43 fresh fatalities as of Tuesday taking total tally in the state to 3,123 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning.

Khurda alone reported the highest number of deaths (five including three from Bhubaneswar); followed by Angul, Cuttack, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts (four each); Bargarh, Bolangir and Boudh districts (three each); Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Puri districts (two each); Balasore, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sambalpur districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 796 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 531 new infections.

Also read: National-level kabaddi player works as delivery boy in Cuttack amid lockdown-induced misery

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (406), Angul (335), Mayurbhanj (333), Puri (324), Dhenkanal (291), Balasore (286), Sundargarh (283), Bhadrak (262), Kendrapara (218), Jagatsinghpur (196), Nayagarh (191), Nabarangpur (151), Koraput (142), Sambalpur (131), Bargarh (122), Keonjhar (120), Rayagada (108), Malkangiri (85), Boudh (79), Kandhamal (76), Ganjam (73), Kalahandi (70), Bolangir (66), Subarnapur (65), Jharsuguda (41), Gajapati (34), Deogarh (24) and Nuapada (23).

The State Pool reported 157 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,23,87,968 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 8,836.

PNN