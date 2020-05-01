Angul: Angul Municipality has identified two hotels in this town which can be used as quarantine centres. They are looking for more as many outstation returnees may not prefer to stay at common quarantine facilities. While one of the hotels is in the Shimilipada locality, the other is situated close to the main bus stand here. A total of 100 beds are available at the two hotels.

Once the lockdown ends May 3, students, job holders and migrant labourers will start returning to their respective villages and towns in Angul district.

When contacted, Angul Municipality executive officer Binod Chandra Panda informed that those who opt to stay in hotels will have to bear their own expenses. The cost per person will be between Rs 700 to Rs 800 he said. Food will be charged extra.

Panda said that the municipality is waiting for the approval from the district collector to declare the two hotels as quarantine centres. He also said that the common quarantine facility set up in this town can accommodate 300 people. “The administration will provide food to those who will stay in common quarantine centres,” Panda said.

