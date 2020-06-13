Banarpal: Back at school, he was always keen on drawing and sketching. His drawing skills had gained him much recognition throughout his school days. However, acute financial distress forced 18-year-old Bikash Bhoi into turning to a daily wager in Kerala – far away from his native land.

Bikash’s creative talent did not get nurtured and he had to submit to his fate like thousand other less privileged young children across the state. He never managed to touch the brush thereafter.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak turned the clock for this young lad who found himself in a village quarantine centre at Giridhi village in Banarpal block of Angul district. His skills with the paint and brush have left the other inmates of the quarantine centre in awe.

The walls and pillars of the quarantine centre bear the signature of his gifted and exquisite painting skills. His creatives have come under the attention of local Sarpanch Fakir Naik among others who have lauded the young boy.

“I passed my matriculation examination with great financial pressure and hardship. To sustain my family, I had to give up on my dreams and move to Kerala to work as a manual labourer for a company,” he says.

After the lockdown, life became tougher for him in Kerala as he was trapped there like many others without basic amenities. He returned back to his native village May 5 and has since been placed in PBK high school that has been converted to a quarantine facility.

Bikash decided to sketch and paint for the schoolchildren and displayed his work to the sarpanch Naik and sought approval for painting the walls and pillars of the school campus.

Impressed with his art, the sarpanch provided him with the necessary paints, colours and brushes required for painting. Bikash has adorned the walls and pillars of the school with floral paintings and that of gods and goddesses.

“After Bikash expressed interest in drawing and sketching, all brushes and paints were provided to him. He has made the school campus beautiful with his exquisite drawings” the sarpanch said.

Naik further added that Bikash will be suitably rewarded financially for his work after he completes his quarantine period.