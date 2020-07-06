Angul/Banarpal: Following the spread of COVID-19 within different industrial units in Angul district, the administration has emphasised on putting a check to the pandemic on the rise.

In this connection, Angul district Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty wrote to nine industrial units Sunday afternoon to strictly adhere to the state government guidelines on COVID-19 within plant sites here, vide his office letter (No.-324/05.07.2020).

The Collector has ordered plant authorities to take necessary preventive measures in the vicinity of Angul town and nearby villages, where their respective workers and employees reside.

Moreover, he has asked to restrict movement of staffs and their family members outside their plant areas, who are staying in residential colonies and townships. Employees on essential duties at different plants sites were disallowed to come out of the premises.

Thermal screening for those staffs was made compulsory and Angul administration has warned to disallow entry of staffs with symptoms of COVID-19 into the sites.

Areas where COVID-19 guidelines are flouted will be declared as containment zones in order to prevent any probable spread, Angul Collector warned the industrial units through his letter.

Notably, Nalco authorities have sealed 95 of their staff quarters last Sunday after six of their staff tested positive Saturday. It is known that administrative building-1 and technical building-1 of their captive power plant (CPP) were sealed as well as sanitised.

