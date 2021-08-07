Angul: Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) authorities Friday approached district police seeking investigation after an alleged minor who gave birth to a girl child was admitted to the hospital.

According to a source, the girl — a resident of a village under Jarpada police limits in Angul district — Friday gave birth to a baby girl in an auto-rickshaw while being brought to the hospital.

The girl complained of stomachache Friday morning. Unaware of her pregnancy, her family members mistook it for something else and were bringing her to the DHH when she delivered the baby girl in the auto-rickshaw.

Both the mother and the child were admitted to the DHH and are doing well, a doctor treating them said.

The DHH authorities have verbally informed about the incident to the town police station and the town police, in turn, have intimated their counterparts at Jarpada police station.

“The girl looks like a minor. However, a police investigation is awaited to confirm her age,” the doctor attending to her said.

It was learnt that the girl has been kept under tight security as she has been insisting on going back home. While she has not revealed anything about the father of her child, her family members have also not registered any report with the police.

PNN