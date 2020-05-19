Angul: Forty staff nurses had to walk more than an hour Monday evening to reach the Angul district headquarters hospital here from a temporary health camp. This happened because there was no pick up vehicle available.

The nurses lodged a complaint Tuesday with the chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Pratap Behera. They alleged that they are facing neglect since the time they joined.

The nurses said that 186 para-medical staff has been appointed to work at the DHH to manage the COVID-19 crisis since March 31.

The nurses said that they were deputed to a temporary medical camp at Panchmahala on the outskirts of the town Monday. A van transported them to the camp.

The nurses alleged that there were no proper sitting arrangements for them at the health camp. They were forced to sit under a tree the entire day without food and drinking water. They also said that they were not given any responsibility. When the time of their return came, the vehicle did not arrive. So they had to walk back to the DHH.

The nurses, when they met the CDMO complained about the apathy and neglect they are facing. They also said that they are yet to get their salaries. Later they informed that Dr Behera has assured them that their grievances will be addressed in a proper manner and all facilities will be provided to them.

