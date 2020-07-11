Angul: Entry to Angul district has been restricted for those who are returning from Jajpur and Ganjam districts. Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty said this move is to check the spread of COVID-19 cases in the district.

The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Angul. As many as 144 positive cases have so far been reported from the district. In a bid to put a break on this, the collector issued a modified notification, restricting entry of people from pandemic-hit Ganjam and Jajpur districts.

If anyone found to have returned from Ganjam and Jajpur districts, they will have to go through a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine. Criminal cases will be lodged against them who flout this order.

The collector has intimated Angul SP, all sub-collectors, tehsildars, BDOs and all the line department officers about the new order.

Since more number of patients are being reported from Ganjam and Jajpur districts on a daily basis, ban is imposed only on these two districts, it was learnt.

PNN