Chendipada: A farmer died after getting stuck in a cable net apparently installed to trap a wild boar at Gopiballabhpur village under Nisha Silpanchala police limits in Angul district late Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nabakishor Pradhan, a resident of Koshala Khalinala village.

According to the villagers, a hunter laid a trap to hunt a wild boar. Friday night the farmer had gone to ensure the condition of paddy fields. However, he came in contact with the cable net and got trapped.

Locals spotted the body Saturday morning and informed the forest officials.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The officials sent the body for postmortem by lodging a case of unnatural death.

A wild boar has lately spread terror among residents of Gopiballabhpur village. Villagers remain on their toes at the sight of the boar which has begun exhibiting full-blown aggression.

