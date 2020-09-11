Angul: Meet this lady school teacher Gitanjali Samal from Angul who has single-handedly created a forest cover in the district by spending over Rs 8,00,000 from her own pockets. In the last six months, Gitanjali has planted over 10,000 saplings at various places in Angul district.

Whether it is inside Angul town or outside it, she plants a sapling wherever she finds some open space. Gitanjali also distributes different saplings to a number of schools free of cost.

What makes it more appealing is that Gitanjali’s goes about her job without accepting donations or grants. Incidentally she pays out of her own pockets to those who dig holes for planting the saplings. She spends every month around Rs 20,000 from her salary for her passion.

As a conservationist, Gitanjali also takes care of the saplings by erecting make-shift fences around them to save them from animals. She waters those saplings regularly. Many environmentalists and intellectuals have applauded her efforts for plantation drive.

Gitanjali is presently working as a science teacher at Madhusagar Vidyapeeth in Kendrapara district. She belongs to a village in Budhapanka under Banarpal block in Angul district. She graduated with a degree in botanical science.

PNN