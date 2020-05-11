Angul: At least seven migrant workers were detained by Angul police when they were trying to flee from a special train coming from Ahmedabad to Khurda Road, Sunday night.

All the unruly migrant workers have been shifted to a quarantine centre in Angul district, police said.

Sources said that a Shramik Special train carrying around 1,200 migrant workers was coming from Ahmedabad. When the train reached Angul border many migrant workers made a plan to flee from the train in order to escape the 28-days quarantine.

When the train reached near Majhika under Jarpara police station of the district, they pulled the chain and tried to stop the train. When the train stopped, they jumped off the train and tried to flee.

Though many migrants escaped from the place taking the advantage of the darkness, locals managed to nab seven of them. Later, they narrated the incident to the police.

On being informed police reached at the spot, detained the violators and sent them to the nearest quarantine centre after preliminary investigation.

Angul SP Jagmohan Meena told hat police detained all seven persons belong to Deogarh district. “We have sent all the seven persons to quarantine centres. They will stay there till their period of testing is over. After their test reports come, if they are found negative, we will register a case and take action accordingly,” he added.

Besides a search operation is underway to nab the other violators who fled from the spot, informed Meena.

PNN