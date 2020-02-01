Angul: With a comprehensive database of over 260 hardcore criminals in hand, Angul police are poised to crack down on criminal activities in the district in coming days, a report said.

According to sources, the district police are determined to make Angul crime-free. A wide database of criminal activities in towns, suburbs and rural areas of the district is being updated.

Angul police have targeted rackets of bootleggers, drug peddlers, contraband traders and coal mafias who have presence in the district. In order to bring the law and order situation under control, Angul Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena has chalked out the hard-handed plans.

Meena joined as the chief of police here in August, 2019. So far, the database includes 260 criminals involved in activities like snatching, thefts, dacoities and loots. Angul police have also kept a vigilant eye on all criminals coming from outside the district.

“We have filed criminal cases against ten people who were involved in trading of brown sugar and cough syrups, thereby making the district a drug hub in Odisha. Likewise, 24 persons have been arrested, for their involvement in narcotics deals. We have seized the assets of eight criminals and are taking initiatives to seize properties of even drug peddlers in future,” Meena informed.

Similarly, the district police has spread its network to catch hold of coal mafias in Angul district. It has already arrested 18 coal mafias for illegally smuggling coal. The coal mafia are active in areas coming under Angul Sadar, Banarpal, Bikrampur, Jarapada, Koliary, Talcher and Chhendipada police limits, police said.

Several trucks, pickup vans, tractors and other carriers which were used in smuggling of coal were seized by police stations. District police are also alert on trading of ammunition. A special team constituted for the purpose is working to curb criminal activities.