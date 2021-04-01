Angul: On the occasion of Utkal Divas and 86th Foundation Day of Odisha Police, the Angul police Thursday launched ‘pink patrolling’ service for safety of women in this town.

According to police sources, a number of vulnerable areas in Angul town were identified. Four separate patrolling teams were formed with the purpose to step up surveillance in crime-prone areas.

The teams will keep vigil to ensure safety of women. Each patrolling team consists of two lady police personnel and two male counterparts as well. The patrolling teams have been provided with a motorcycle and a scooter, a police official expressed.

The four teams have been linked with Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)-112 Scheme. They have also been equipped with mobile data terminals (MDTs) for integration with ERSS. The team members will stay connected with the Control Room through these MDTs round the clock, the senior police official said.

PNN