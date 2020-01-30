Angul: An assistant sub-inspector of Angul police station was suspended for dereliction of duty and not furnishing important information to court, Wednesday night.

Arakshita Sethy, the ASI in question, was suspended by Angul SP Jagmohan Meena, following the direction of DIG (North Central Range) Narasingha Bhol.

It should be stated here that after arresting Satyajit Pradhan alias Bapi (33), a resident of Lingarajodi area in this town, police found three revolvers and nine live bullets in his possession. The police then had produced him in a court a few days back. However, he got bail very quickly.

It surprised all and investigation regarding the case came under the scanner.

DIG Bhol and SP Meena then conducted an internal inquiry at Angul police station Wednesday night. “After the investigation, the ASI was suspended as it was found that he had concealed information which helped Bapi to get bail quickly. Further inquiry into the matter is on,” informed Meena.

