Angul: In an attempt to implement state government’s 5T model and ensure transparency in office works, the Angul district administration has decided to launch ‘e-office’ from June.

Once launched, it would not only guarantee speedy disposal of government works but also obviate the manual transportation of files by Class IV employees from one department to the other.

In the first phase, as many as 25 departments functioning under Angul district office are to be included under this ‘e-office’ project.

Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty Thursday convened a meeting involving all concerned officers at district collectorate conference hall to take stock of the infrastructure available at these departments.

Collector Mohanty informed that all the officers and clerks of the said departments would be given computers, UPS, printers and other necessary technical infrastructure. “They will have internet access too. This will facilitate departments to send and receive files online. It will ensure that files don’t lie pending at any level in any department and encourage speedy disposal,” he informed.

Mohanty further reviewed the technical infrastructure available at all the departments and manpower availability to implement the e-office project on the occasion.

PNN