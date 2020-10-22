Angul: With the craze for ‘selfies’ increasing among youths and elders, residents of Angul town have urged the administration to provide for some ‘selfie’ points like Cuttack and Bhubaneswar have.

Currently, a beautification is on in Angul town. So the residents have suggested to the district collector through tweets to set up some selfie points that will also help in beautification. They have even proposed the names of a few places that can be developed as selfie points.

“Angul district is an industrial town. People from Odisha and other states visit this town regularly. The city has several hotels and tourist spots. However, there are no selfie points in this town. So if some are created, they will give a new look and identity to the town,” observed Chandan Kumar Sahu and Pabitra Bhanj, two residents of this town.

Similarly, Anil Das, a young entrepreneur, is enthusiastic about such points. “I had envisaged of some places that can be converted into selfie spots. I had even prepared a blueprint and handed it over to the district administration. However, I haven’t received any feedback. I will be happy if the town gets some selfie points,” said Das.

Biju Maidan, Raja Chowk, Eco Park, Naran Sagar and some other spots have been proposed by some selfie lovers living here.

In his response to the tweets, Angul District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said, the administration is getting ready to give the town some selfie points.

People of Talcher town too don’t want to be left behind. They have also urged the sub-collector to provide them with some selfie points.

Jeevanjyotsna Jena, a Talcher resident, termed the administration’s plan to set up some selfie zones in the town as a welcome one. But the parts of the district should also get some selfie zones.

Speaking on this development, Swain said, “For selfie zones, a plan has already been prepared. First, the budget for creating zones will have to be finalised. Then only selfie zones will be identified and developed.”

PNN