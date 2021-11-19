Angul: CM Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate a slew of beautification and development projects in Angul district during his official visit to the district tomorrow (November 20).

Construction of projects worth crores of rupees was underway for last several months. Patnaik will also lay foundation stones for many more development projects to be taken up with total estimated cost of Rs 924 crore.

Apart from the inauguration programmes, the CM will distribute ‘smart health cards’ to a number of beneficiaries under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). A total of around 2, 77,850 poor people are to be given the health cards in Angul district in the first phase, a senior administrative official informed.

Omportant locations which have undergone a facelift in Angul town include VIP Road, BED Square, Thana Square and Budhi Thakurani Square. Artistic creations and miniatures of open book, robot, aircraft, guitar and many others, made up of the waste materials, have been erected alongside the roads of the town, the official source expressed.

Keeping in mind the craze for selfies and reels by youngsters, two selfie points with inscriptions ‘I love Angul’ have been put up at Biju Maidan and Zilla Kala Kendra. A stage along with green room has been constructed at Biju Maidan near an existing cafeteria. Food corners have been made along BED- Budhi Thakurani road and health corridors for morning walkers.

The beautification and development projects had slowed down last year owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the official said.

PNN