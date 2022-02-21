Mumbai: Streaming giant Netflix Monday announced its upcoming film Thar, starring Hindi film actors and real-life father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

The revenge noir thriller marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary and is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC). Chaudhary has also written the film and penned the dialogues with Anurag Kashyap.

Inspired by Western Noir genre, Thar is set in the eighties and centres on Siddharth, played by Harsh Varrdhan.

“Shifting to Pushkar for a job, Siddharth embarks on a journey to avenge his past. Will he succeed or does Pushkar have something else to offer him?” read the official logline.

Thar – which is the second collaboration between Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan after “AK vs AK” where the two were seen as themselves — also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

Anil Kapoor said he is extremely proud of what the team has achieved with Thar.

“The genre, a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences. ‘Thar’ is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen,” the 65-year-old actor-producer said in a statement.

He said the film will see the fresh pairing of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh and off-screen director Chaudhary is creating magic with a team of ambitious, risk-taking debutantes like director of photography Shreya Dev Dube and music composer Ajay Jayanthi.

“Thar is a manifestation of this obsession and I’m thrilled to have a partner as supportive and collaborative as Netflix to take this story as far and wide as it can go. We, at AKFC Network, truly believe that audiences in India and across the globe will love and embrace the film for all its beauty, grit and thrill,” he added.

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, said, their aim is to bring diverse and entertaining films to the audience.

“At Netflix, we are huge fans of films, just like our members. Bringing to them the most entertaining and diverse films is not possible without taking creative swings with passionate filmmakers, and ‘Thar’ is an example of such storytelling. We were drawn towards Raj’s passionate vision for the unique story, and were excited to collaborate with AKFC,” Rao said.

Shot at some of the most aesthetic locations in the country, Thar is set to premiere on Netflix this summer.