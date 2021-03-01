Cuttack: The Orissa High Court (OHC) Cuttack closed Monday a petition earlier filed by gangrape survivor Anjana Mishra. The victim had then alleged that the investigation being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had lapses and that a conspiracy has been hatched to delay the case.

According to sources, the High Court’s decision came after two sets of affidavits filed by the Odisha government and the investigating agency.

There was no ground for the petition to prolong as the major parties in the case – the erstwhile Chief Minister JB Patnaik and former Advocate General (AG) Indrajit Ray – are no more. Three persons including the prime accused who were involved in the crime have been brought to justice following their arrests, the affidavits stated.

The court was convinced that carrying the petition further has no valid ground in its support. Hence, OHC said the petition is closed.

Notably, the gangrape victim had filed the petition in the court in 2002. She had made the former Chief Minister and former Advocate General parties to the petition. Mishra had alleged in her petition that the duo had been hatching a conspiracy to slow down the investigation.

PNN