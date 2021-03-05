Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday morning took Biban Biswal, the prime accused in Anjana Mishra gangrape case, to Barang in Cuttack district to recreate the crime scene.

According to sources, Biban will be brought back to the CBI office in Bhubaneswar for further interrogation.

Biban was taken by CBI Kolkata on a two-day remand Saturday following his TI (Test Identification) parade. The prime accused will be produced before the Special CBI Court later in the evening.

Notably, the Commissionerate Police with the help of its Maharashtra counterpart had nabbed Bibekananda alias Biban Biswal last month from Aamby Valley area of Lonavala in Pune district. The prime accused had been absconding for the last 22 years.

Biban had changed his name and was working as a plumber.

