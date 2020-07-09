Mumbai: Singer Ankit Tiwari is all set to come up with a new song, titled ‘Taake naina’.

The love track features Bhavin Bhanushali and Jumana Khan.

Sharing the news among his followers, Ankit took to social media and wrote: “Surprise incoming. ‘Taake Naina’ . Teaser out July 11. Don’t forget to check it out.”

Along with it, he also posted the upcoming song’s poster in which we can see Bhavin and Jumana posing with each other.

Ankit has co-sung “Taake naina” with Jyotica Tangri. Amol Shrivastava has produced the music.

During lockdown, Ankit created a song titled “Dushman”, about the ongoing health crisis due to the Covid outbreak.

Ankit and his wife Pallavi shot, directed and edit the video of “Dushman” at home.

(IANS)