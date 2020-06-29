Mumbai: After Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking death, close friend Sandip Ssingh is opening up on the bond he shared with the late actor. In an interview, Sandip revealed how close Sushant and his ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande were. Speaking about how strong and selfless her love for Sushant was, he said that even after their breakup the actress would pray whole-heartedly for his films to work at the box office.

Sandip said, “Ankita was not his girlfriend. She had taken the place of his mother in his life. In twenty years of my journey in the industry, I have never seen a girl like her. She has taken care of him like nobody else. She could have been the only one who could have saved him. She is used to doing everything rightfully for him.”

Adding that Ankita’s world revolved around the Sushant, he also said that she was ready to give up her film career for the actor. “I really wish everyone gets a girl like Ankita. She is highly

emotional and she was almost giving up her career at its peak for him. She was big on television and (was) getting film offers also.”

Sandip also revealed that the day he received the tragic news, his only worry was for Ankita. “Throughout my journey from his house to ambulance to hospital that day, I was constantly calling up Ankita but she didn’t take my call. And I knew what she was going through. And after finishing my postmortem work, I ran to her house. I have known her for 10 years and I don’t think she has ever given me that hug which I got that day.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away 14 June, 2020, The actor’s last rites were held the next day. His old home in Patna has been converted into a memorial.

PNN/Agencies