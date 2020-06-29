Mumbai: After Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking death, close friend Sandip Ssingh is opening up on the bond he shared with the late actor. In an interview, Sandip revealed how close Sushant and his ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande were. Speaking about how strong and selfless her love for Sushant was, he said that even after their breakup the actress would pray whole-heartedly for his films to work at the box office.
Sandip said, “Ankita was not his girlfriend. She had taken the place of his mother in his life. In twenty years of my journey in the industry, I have never seen a girl like her. She has taken care of him like nobody else. She could have been the only one who could have saved him. She is used to doing everything rightfully for him.”
Adding that Ankita’s world revolved around the Sushant, he also said that she was ready to give up her film career for the actor. “I really wish everyone gets a girl like Ankita. She is highly
emotional and she was almost giving up her career at its peak for him. She was big on television and (was) getting film offers also.”
Here is the post by Sandip
View this post on Instagram
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash… I wish… We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success… Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today…cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart…how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there…You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
Sandip also revealed that the day he received the tragic news, his only worry was for Ankita. “Throughout my journey from his house to ambulance to hospital that day, I was constantly calling up Ankita but she didn’t take my call. And I knew what she was going through. And after finishing my postmortem work, I ran to her house. I have known her for 10 years and I don’t think she has ever given me that hug which I got that day.”
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away 14 June, 2020, The actor’s last rites were held the next day. His old home in Patna has been converted into a memorial.
PNN/Agencies