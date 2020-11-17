Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande is one of the beautiful actresses of TV. She is in the news due to her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Ankita and Vicky are often seen together. Meanwhile, a video of the couple has surfaced which has become the talk of the town.

In this video, Ankita, who is the ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is seen scolding her current boyfriend Vicky.

Actually, this video of Ankita and Vicky Jain is from Diwali. Both of them had organised a party on the occasion of Diwali. The party included Ankita and many close friends of Vicky. Together with friends, both of them wished a Happy Diwali to their fans and close friends through selfie videos. During this, Vicky said something that Ankita didn’t like and scolded him.

The video of Ankita scolding Vicky has been shared by voompla on their Instagram account. The video shows Ankita scolding Vicky, saying that baby you should not speak on social media in this way. However, Ankita seems to be normal for a while.

This video of Ankita and Vicky has gone viral on social media. Worth mentioning, Ankita and Vicky have been dating each other for a long time.