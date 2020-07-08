Mumbai: More than 20 days have passed since the untimely demise of Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput. Thousands of fans still miss his smile and are continuously sharing old videos and pictures of the late actor on social media platforms as a token of love.

Earlier, there were reports that Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was in shock after his death. Although Ankita is now in a relationship with Vicky Jain, but fans have always loved Sushant and Ankita’s pair and wanted her to go back to Sushant. Moreover, the way Ankita stood with Sushant’s family during this sad hour, fans cannot see her with Vicky Jain.

Now angry fans have been targeting Vicky. Whenever he posts something on social media, netizens do not miss a chance to troll him. Post Sushant’s death, Vicky was trolled even more. Perhaps that’s why, like star kids, he has also limited the comment section of his Instagram account.

If you look at Vicky’s old posts, after Sushant’s death, netizens have trolled him a lot. Vicky came into Ankita Lokhande’s life after years of breakup with Sushant. The news is that the two may get married soon. Ankita had announced their relationship through a social media post.

Ankita has not said anything in this matter yet. However, his friends say that Ankita is in a bad condition after Sushant’s death. Bigg Boss 13 fame Aarti Singh, who was close to Ankita and Sushant, has revealed that she had had a chat with Ankita a few days ago where Ankita said that she is upset and needed little space.

Ankita is the only girl who had gone to Sushant’s house in Patna to meet his parents.

Ankita and Sushant worked together in a serial Pavitra Rista. Ankita and Sushant dated each other for six years. There were reports in those days that Ankita and Sushant were going to get married soon. But the paths of the two fell apart forever.