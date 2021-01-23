.Additional secretary to Forest and Environment department Mona Sharma inaugurated the show as chief guest who released the research and activity report 2019-20 and other two books by the institute

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23: A two-day annual flower show organised by Regional Plant Resource Centre (RPRC) in collaboration with Plant Lovers’ Association (PLA) went off to a colourful start at Ekamrakanan here Saturday.

The show is supported by Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd and Directorate of Horticulture, Odisha.

On the occasion, additional secretary to Forest and Environment department Mona Sharma inaugurated the show as chief guest who released the research and activity report 2019-20 and other two books by the institute. Interacting with Orissa POST, Sharma said, “Keeping Covid-19 in mind, we have organised this show on a small scale, but pretty successfully. Permissible number of visitors can visit the show while adhering to Covid guidelines.”

The place has great importance in conserving bio-diversity, she said adding, “We are planning to organise curated events.”

The show is organised to attract more tourists to this place. This centre will be a place of excellence to offer livelihood to people and more research is going on, Sharma said.

“We are also planning to add edible flower cultivation at this place in near future,” she further said.

The flower show has been arranged by 12 institutions like Tata Steel, Adani Dhamra Port, OMC, Xaviers university Bhubaneswar, XIMB, CV Raman Global University, Raj Bhawan and Khuntia Niwas who have participated in the grand display of potted flowering and foliage plants.

Adani group of Dhamra Port horticulture centre secured the first position for displaying prayer before Lord Jagannath and representing Covid-19 vaccination drive. Vachaspati Mishra of Dhamra Port Horticulture centre said,” This message shows a serum and injection with Lord Jagannath’s blessing. We are pretty proud of our achievement. From dalia to marigold and French marigold, around 20 types of flowers have been used to project this theme.”

Altogether 10 organisations participated and exhibited ornamental plants for display. The Orchid section allured many, while the colourful floral gate at the entrance made many take selfies for a memory.

The PLA also organised garden competition to encourage the residents for raising and growing plants to add to the beauty of the city. The winners will be awarded in the valedictory function to be held on January 24. The scientists, staff, students and workers of RPRC and members of PLA had put their best efforts to make this show a grand success. However, no private entries have been allowed this year keeping pandemic in mind.

Principal chief conservator of forest and HoFF Sandeep Tripathy was the guest of honour at the show.