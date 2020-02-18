Bhograi: Students of RIHS Mahavidyalaya here in Balasore district were upset over the exclusion of glamour quotient for the upcoming annual function of the college’s dramatic society.

They locked the college Tuesday, because the authorities failed to rope in popular Odia cine stars and singers for the function. The students alleged that the authorities were not interested in making the event glamorous and hence had not contacted popular stage and movie personalities.

The students demonstrated over the issue and shouted slogans against the college authorities. They also did not allow the lecturers and non-teaching staff to enter the college premises.

The annual function of the college and dramatic society’s annual events are slated for February 23. Invitations to the programme have been sent.

The students said that the authorities have sanctioned Rs 70,000 only to the dramatic society for the function which is insufficient to rope in cine stars.

The college staff tried to placate the agitating students through several rounds of talks. Finally, the students relented.

PNN