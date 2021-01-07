Bhubaneswar: An anonymous letter mentioning about a conspiracy to kill Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been received by Naveen Niwas here.

The home department Thursday asked police to take steps to tighten the security of Chief Minister Patnaik following the incident.

The letter stated some contract killers have been hired to murder the Chief Minister and they have been equipped with latest weapons like AK-47 and semi-automatic pistols. It further said that these contract killers are professional criminals and they can kill the Chief Minister at any time.

“These criminals can attack you any time. I would like to tell you that you can be killed at any time. So please be aware that these contract killers are continuously following you. The mastermind lives in Nagpur,” read the handwritten letter. “The weapons which will be used to kill you have been brought to Odisha,” it said.

Citing that the mastermind of the possible attacker lives in Nagpur, the letter mentioned about a vehicle number registered with Maharashtra.

The anonymous letter mentioned about a list of 17 cars with registration numbers of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Odisha, Delhi, Haryana, Sikkim and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the state functionaries have been put on high alert after the letter was received at the CM’s residence.

Home department special secretary Santosh Bala directed the DGP, Intelligence Director and the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner to inquiry into the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action as deemed proper.

“The security of the Chief Minister may be assessed and tightened at his residence, secretariat as well as during journey to various places/functions if required,” said Bala.

