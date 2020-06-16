Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 120 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,974.

4 each from Balasore, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara and Jharsuguda

3 each from Keonjhar, Ganjam & Puri

2 each from Angul, Kalahandi and Koraput

1 from Malkangiri. The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 2974.

According to state government data as of Tuesday, 4,163 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,175 cases are active, 2,974 have recovered and 11 persons have died. Another three persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that as many as 108 people, including 16 disaster response personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours. Of the 108 new patients, 95 were housed in quarantine centres upon their return from different states while 13 others were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus during contact tracing.

The state health department has so far tested 2,05,501 samples out of which a total of 2,988 samples were tested Monday.