Bhubaneswar: A whopping 1,236 coronavirus infected patients tested negative Monday for the disease in Odisha and were discharged from their respective treatment centres across the state. This information was given in a tweet by the Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha. With the new discharges, the total number of recovered patients in Odisha now stands at 33,020.

Khurda district has emerged as the latest hotspot for coronavirus in Odisha with a large number of people testing positive for the disease every day. Well, the district also reported the highest number of recoveries Monday with 461 persons testing negative. All of them were released from their respective hospitals during the day. However, they will have to undergo home quarantine for some time now.

The other districts which reported a substantial number of recoveries were Ganjam (182), Rayagada (83), Kandhamal (74) and Malkangiri (51).

Districts which had less than 50 recoveries on the day were, Angul (39), Koraput (36), Balasore (35), Bargarh (34), Jagatsinghpur and Sundargarh (32 each), Bhadrak (31), Jajpur (29), Gajapati (28), Mayurbhanj (23), Nabarangpur (15), Puri (14), Kendrapara (11), Boudh (nine), Jharsuguda (eight), Nayagarh (six) and Cuttack (three).

The recovery rate in Odisha has been very quite good considering the number of positive cases emerging every day. A total of 1,528 new coronavirus cases were reported earlier in the day Monday. With the new recoveries, the number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 14,098.