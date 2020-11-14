Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 1,271 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,271 persons, 146 are from Khordha, 116 from Cuttack, 103 from Balasore, 94 from Mayurbhanj, 66 from Anugul, 58 from Jagatsinghpur, 55 from Bargarh, 50 from Kalahandi, 46 from Nuapada, 45 from Keonjhar, 43 from Bolangir, 41 from Kendrapara, 40 from Nabarangpur, 35 from Dhenkanal, 35 from Nayagarh, 34 from Puri, 30 from Sambalpur, 25 from Malkangiri, 25 from Sundargarh, 20 from Jajapur, 20 from Rayagada, 19 from Bhadrak, 18 from Jharsuguda, 17 from Koraput, 16 from Sonepur, 14 from Ganjam, 13 from Kandhamal, 11 from Deogarh, five from Gajapati and 31 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,96,516.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,07,906 with the detection of 902 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,510.

PNN