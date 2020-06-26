Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 131 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 131 patients, 43 are from Ganjam, 28 from Puri, 21 from Khurdha, 12 from Kandhamal, seven from Jagatsinghpur, six from Nabarangpur, five from Kendrapara, two each from Balasore and Cuttack, one each from Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar and Sundargarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 4,422.

According to state government data as of Friday, 6,180 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,734 cases are active, 4,422 have recovered and 17 persons have died. Another seven persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

The state health department Thursday conducted 4,773 tests.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 218 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day including seven NDRF personnel testing positive for the disease. Of the new patients, 191 were reported from different quarantine centres where returnees have been staying for preliminary observation.

A total of 289 personnel of disaster response teams of NDRF, ODRAF and Odisha Fire Service and nine jawans of Border Security Force have been infected with the virus in the state.