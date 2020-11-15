Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 1,346 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,271 persons, 264 are from Khordha, 126 from Sundargarh, 110 from Cuttack, 65 from Anugul, 66 from Anugul and Bolangir, 63 from Puri, 59 from Jagatsinghpur, 54 from Kendrapara, 52 from Nuapada, 49 from Bargarh, 45 from Keonjhar, 38 from Sambalpur, 35 from Mayurbhanj, 34 from Baleswar, Jajapur and Kalahandi, 31 from Nayagarh, 28 from Bhadrak, 16 from Dhenkanal and Koraput, 15 from Jharsaguda, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, 14 from Ganjam, 11 from Sonepur, nine from Kandhamal, six from Gajapati and Rayagada, four from Deogarh, three from Boudh and 30 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,97,862.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,08,659 with the detection of 753 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,527.

PNN