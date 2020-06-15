Bhubaneswar: 146 persons who were earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged, said the Health and Family Welfare Department Monday.

Out of the 146 recoveries, 26 are from Cuttack, 23 from Khurda, 18 from Ganjam, 13 from Mayurbhanj, 12 from Gajapati, 11 each from Bhadrak and Bolangir, 5 each from Kandhamal, Koraput and Rayagada, 4 from Kalahandi, 3 each from Jajpur and Nayagarh, 2 each from Dhenkanal, Nuapada and Puri and one from Jagatsinghpur.

This brings the total recovered cases in Odisha to 2,854.

PNN