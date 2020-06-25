Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 168 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 168 persons, 39 are from Ganjam, 23 from Khurdha, 23 from Gajapati, 19 from Puri, 13 from Bargarh, eight from Sundargarh, seven from Balasore, five each from Bhadrak and Rayagada, four each from Malkangiri, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur and Sonepur, three from Angul, two from Dhenkanal and one from Jharsuguda.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 4,291.

(2/2) — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 25, 2020

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 210 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day. As many as 174 of the 210 new cases were detected in quarantine centres and the remaining 36 were local contact cases. The 210 new coronavirus cases include six NDRF personnel who returned from West Bengal after cyclone Amphan restoration work.

The state health department has so far tested 2,39,815 samples out of which a total of 4,188 samples were tested Wednesday.