Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 1,815 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,815 persons, 220 are from Khordha, 152 from Cuttack, 148 from Anugul, 97 from Sundargarh, 96 from Puri, 83 from Mayurbhanj, 76 from Bolangir, 76 from Bolangir and Jajpur, 68 from Keonjhar, 67 from Bhadrak, 62 from Kendrapara, 61 from Bargarh, 60 from Jagatsinghpur, 58 from Nuapada, 49 from Koraput, 45 from Kalahandi, 42 from Baleswar, 39 from Nabrangpur and Sambalpur, 35 from Jharsaguda, 34 from Malkangiri, 30 from Nayagarh, 23 from Boudh and Ganjam, 21 from Dhenkanal, 18 from Kandhamal, 15 from Gajapati and Sonepur, 12 from Rayagada, seven from Deogarh and 44 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,77,564.

Meanwhile, Odisha Sunday registered 1,709 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally across the state to 2,91,825.

Out of the 1,709 new cases, 985 were reported from quarantine centres while 724 are local contacts.

PNN