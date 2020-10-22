Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 2,128 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,128 persons, 210 are from Khordha, 149 from Angul, 140 from Cuttack, 114 from Sundargarh, 104 from Balasore, 100 from Mayurbhanj, 100 from Nabarangpur, 99 from Nuapada, 86 from Jajpur, 80 from Puri, 72 from Kendrapara, 68 from Kalahandi, 64 from Jagatsinghpur, 63 from Malkangiri, 61 from Jharsuguda, 60 from Bargarh, 60 from Bolangir, 57 from Sambalpur, 51 from Bhadrak, 49 from Keonjhar, 40 from Sonepur, 39 from Nayagarh, 31 from Boudh, 31 from Koraput, 30 from Kandhamal, 24 from Dhenkanal, 17 from Deogarh, 16 from Ganjam, 11 from Rayagada, nine from Gajapati and 93 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,57,041.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,76,094 with the detection of 1,913 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,196. The state reported less than 2,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day Thursday.

As many as 1,109 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 804 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 40,114 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 41.99 lakh.