Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city reported 229 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the tally to 27,670, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a tweet Tuesday. Among the fresh cases detected, 47 were reported from quarantine centres while 182 contracted the virus locally.

The BMC also said in a tweet that, 308 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and have been discharged from hospitals Tuesday.

The new infections have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city has reached at 2,749. A total of 24,758 patients have so far recovered from the disease in the state capital. The city’s death toll stands at 142.

The 182 local contact cases were reported from Acharya Vihar, Aiginia, Badagada, Bapuji Nagar, Barmunda, Bhoi Nagar, Bomikhal, Budheswari Colony, Chakeisiani, Damana, Dumduma, Rasulgarh, Forest Park, Gadakan, Ghatikia, Unit-IX, IRC Village, Jagmara, Jaydev Vihar, Jharpada, Kalinga Nagar, Kalpana, Khandagiri, Laxminagar, Lewis Road, Mancheswar, Naharakanta, Nayapalli, Old Town, Palashpalli, Pandara, Pokhariput, Hanspal, Unit-II, Rental Colony, Saheed Nagar, Sailashree Vihar, Sisupalgarh, Surya Nagar, Tankanpani Road, Unit-I, Unit-VII, Patia.

