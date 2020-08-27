Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 2,510 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,510 persons, 435 are from Khordha,277 from Ganjam, 225 from Cuttack,218 from Puri, 182 from Koraput, 135 from Jajpur, 119 from Mayurbhanj, 101 from Balasore, 89 from Gajapati, 75 from Malkangiri, 72 from Sundargarh, 64 from Sambalpur, 51 from Bolangir, 48 from Kalahandi, 47 from Kandhamal, 43 from Bhadrak, 42 from Jharsuguda, 38 from Sonepur, 36 from Bargarh, 33 from Nayagarh, 31 from Boudh, 30 from Dhenkanal, 30 from Keonjhar, 25 from Kendrapara, 25 from Rayagada, 17 from Jagatsinghpur, 11 from Nabarangpur, five from Angul, three from Deogarh and three from Nuapada.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 65,323.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 90,986 with the detection of 3,384 new cases, while seven more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 448. As many as 2,128 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,256 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 68,090 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 15,53,257.