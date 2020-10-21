Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours 2,716 new patients have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the state, the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, Government of Odisha said in a tweet Wednesday. This is the second successive day when the number of new recoveries has far exceeded the new cases of infections. With the fresh cases of recoveries, the number of recovered patients in Odisha rose to 2,54,913.

Khurda once more topped the list of districts from which new recoveries were reported. The district registered 586 recoveries and all the patients were discharged from their respective treatment facilities. The other districts from where three-digit recoveries were reported are Sundargarh (206), Angul (201), Mayurbhanj (156), Cuttack (119), Nuapada (106), Bolangir (105) and Bargarh (100).

New recoveries were reported from a number of other districts also. They are Sambalpur (98), Jajpur (94), Kendrapara (71), Jharsuguda (70), Dhenkanal (66), Puri (65), Kalahandi (61), Bhadrak (58), Jagatsinghpur (56), Balasore and Nabarangpur (48 each), Malkangiri and Sonepur (45 each), Keonjhar (39), Kandhamal (38), Ganjam (34), Nayagarh (30), Koraput (29), Rayagada (27), Deogarh (16), Gajapati (eight) and Boudh (five).

The ‘State Pool’ comprising of patients from outside Odisha also registered 86 new recoveries.

Earlier in the day, Odisha reported 1,931 new cases of coronavirus infections. Hence the gap between the new infections and recoveries was quite substantial. The current number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 18,034. This is the third consecutive day when the active cases have remained below the 20,000-mark.