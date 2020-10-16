Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 2,850 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,850 persons, 563 are from Khordha, 184 from Cuttack, 147 from Puri, 138 from Angul, 137 from Sambalpur, 133 from Kendrapara, 98 from Bargarh, 89 from Nabarangpur, 87 from Jajpur, 85 from Sundargarh, 82 from Mayurbhanj, 80 from Jagatsinghpur, 80 from Sonepur, 72 from Bolangir, 72 from Jharsuguda, 69 from Balasore, 66 from Dhenkanal, 63 from Kalahandi, 55 from Keonjhar, 48 from Kandhamal, 42 from Malkangiri, 41 from Boudh, 41 from Nuapada, 37 from Nayagarh, 36 from Ganjam, 31 from Bhadrak, 27 from Rayagada, 26 from Koraput, 15 from Deogarh, three from Gajapati and 203 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,41,385.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,64,149 with the detection of 2,138 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,104. Of the 2,138 new cases, 1,251 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining were detected during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 38,572 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 39.59 lakh.