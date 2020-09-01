Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city reported 307 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the tally to 6,077, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Tuesday.

Among the fresh cases detected, 135 were reported from quarantine centres while 172 contracted the virus locally.

Meanwhile, 301 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals Tuesday, BMC tweeted.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 1st Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/GMZnpIQCxy — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 1, 2020

All the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 4,043. Similarly, a total of 6,635 patients have so far recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll stands at 42.

The 84 local contact cases were reported from 7th battalion, Aiginia, Brit Colony, Bank Colony, Soubhgya Nagar, Baramunda, Bharatpur, BJB Nagar, Bomikhal, Budheswari Colony, CS Pur, Chakeisiani, Damana, VSS Nagar, Patia, Mancheswar, Salashree Bihar, Patrapada, GGP Colony and Unit 9.

PNN