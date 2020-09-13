Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 3,363 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,363 persons, 806 are from Khordha, 348 from Cuttack, 280 from Puri, 206 from Mayurbhanj, 173 from Rayagada, 144 from Bhadrak, 120 from Sundargarh, 119 from Jharsuguda, 116 from Bargarh, 110 from Ganjam, 89 from Kalahandi, 87 from Sonepur, 85 from Kandhamal, 71 from Koraput, 66 from Balasore, 66 from Sambalpur, 65 from Boudh, 58 from Nayagarh, 51 from Keonjhar, 44 from Kendrapara, 40 from Jajpur, 39 from Bolangir, 31 from Jagatsinghpur, 29 from Gajapati, 28 from Angul, 25 from Dhenkanal, 24 from Nabarangpur, 22 from Malkangiri, 17 from Nuapada and four from Deogarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,18,642.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,50,807 with the detection of 3,913 new cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 626. As many as 2,348 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,565 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Saturday tested 48,504 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 24.23 lakh.