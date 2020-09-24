Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 3,779 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,779 persons, 550 are from Khordha, 427 from Cuttack, 158 from Puri, 155 from Balasore, 152 from Bargarh, 152 from Jharsuguda, 135 from Kandhamal, 135 from Mayurbhanj, 127 from Sambalpur, 118 from Rayagada, 113 from Jajpur, 105 from Jagatsinghpur, 99 from Ganjam, 98 from Bolangir, 92 from Bhadrak, 81 from Nabarangpur, 77 from Nuapada, 76 from Keonjhar, 74 from Dhenkanal, 69 from Kendrapara, 69 from Koraput, 65 from Kalahandi, 65 from Sonepur, 62 from Sundargarh, 58 from Gajapati, 47 from Nayagarh, 46 from Malkangiri, 44 from Boudh, 39 from Angul, seven from Deogarh and 284 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,61,044.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,96,888 with the detection of 4,340 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 752. Of the 4,340 fresh cases, 2,517 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 50,570 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 29.56 lakh.