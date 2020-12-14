Bhubaneswar: A total of 389 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, Government of Odisha said in a series of tweets. All the cured patients have been discharged from their respective treatment facilities, it added. With the new recoveries, the total number of recovered cases in Odisha went up to 3.19548.

Sundargarh district with 42 new recoveries topped the list of recovered cases. Other districts that reported recoveries Monday were: Khurda (39), Cuttack (35), Mayurbhanj (28), Angul (24), Bargarh (21), Bolangir, Kalahandi and Keonjhar (18 each), Kendrapara and Nuapada (17 each), Sambalpur (12), Jagatsinghpur (11), Bhadrak (10), Balasore (nine), Jharsugida and Jajapur (seven each), Deogarh and Koraput (five each), Nayagarh and Rayagada (four each), Ganjam (three), Dhenkanal (two), Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Sonepur and Nabarangpur (one each).

The State Pool registered 15 new recoveries. It comprises of people who have come from outside the state and have contracted the COVID-19 disease in Odisha.