Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 4,101 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 4,101 persons, 782 are from Khordha, 550 from Cuttack, 298 from Puri, 193 from Bolangir, 169 from Jajpur, 132 from Kendrapara, 121 from Sonepur, 115 from Jagatsinghpur, 115 from Nabarangpur, 112 from Nuapada, 102 from Kandhamal, 98 from Ganjam, 94 from Bargarh, 89 from Rayagada, 80 from Balasore, 78 from Sambalpur, 77 from Bhadrak, 77 from Keonjhar, 75 from Koraput, 71 from Kalahandi, 59 from Jharsuguda, 52 from Dhenkanal,49 from Mayurbhanj, 47 from Nayagarh, 38 from Boudh, 34 from Malkangiri, 25 from Gajapati, 23 from Sundargarh, 16 from Angul, 10 from Deogarh and 320 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,37,567.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,71,341 with the detection of 4,180 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 682. As many as 2,466 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,714 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 48,146 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 26.67 lakh.