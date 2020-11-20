Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city reported 42 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally in the city to 30,372.

This information was given by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet Friday. Among the fresh cases detected, nine were reported from quarantine centres while 33 contracted the virus locally.

In a separate tweet, BMC said that 56 patients were discharged Friday form COVID-19 hospitals here.

All the new patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 615. So far 29,535 patients have recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll stands at 201.

The 61 local contact cases were reported from Badagada, BJB Nagar, Bomikhal, Jharpada, Laxmi Nagar, Nayapalli, Niladri Vihar, Old Town, Patia, Patrapada, Prakruti Vihar, Prasanti Vihar, Rasulgarh, Sahid Nagar, Unit-IV, Unit-VI and Unit-IX.

