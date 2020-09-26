Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 4,761 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 4,761 persons, 1173 are from Khordha, 411 from Cuttack, 216 from Mayurbhanj, 167 from Sundargarh, 142 from Jajpur, 141 from Bargarh,137 from Balasore, 114 from Nabarangpur, 109 from Puri, 103 from Jagatsinghpur, 103 from Sonepur, 102 from Koraput, 101 from Angul, 98 from Dhenkanal, 97 from Kalahandi, 92 from Jharsuguda, 91 from Sambalpur, 90 from Keonjhar, 89 from Kandhamal, 89 from Kendrapara, 86 from Bhadrak, 66 from Malkangiri, 65 from Bolangir, 61 from Boudh, 56 from Ganjam, 53 from Nuapada, 51 from Rayagada, 42 from Nayagarh, 16 from Deogarh, 13 from Gajapati and 587 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,70,193.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,05,452 with the detection of record 4,356 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 783. Of the 4,356 cases, 2,529 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 53,534 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 30.62 lakh.