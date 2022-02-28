Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police-Bhubaneswar plans to bring fake doctor Ramesh Swain and his sister Rashmita Beura again on a five-day remand to gather more information on their notorious acts.

A source said that the brother and sister duo might be interrogated together and face to face. Due to mismatch in the statements given by Swain, the probing police team has not arrived at a conclusion yet.

The notorious man was brought on three-day remand Friday for the second time that ended Sunday. Marathon quizzing was carried out by the probing team during the remand period, the source expressed.

Accused Swain will be produced before court here later in the day.

“Quizzing the fake doctor Swain has been exasperating as he is either lying or is attempting to deceive us,” a senior police officer said.

Special Women Squad of the Commissionerate Police designated as ‘Pink Team’ Saturday conducted joint raid at Kamakshyanagar house of the fraudster who allegedly duped 18 women after marrying them.

The seven-member team has also interrogated caretaker of the house identified as Nrusingha Rout. Swain allegedly used to run a clinic from the building. The raiding team has detected a secret chamber in it.

Police probed if Swain carried out any medical procedures there illegally. The Sai Shree Clinic was set up by him in Kamakhyanagar in 1997 without obtaining the requisite permissions. Prior to the raids were conducted, most of the staff had fled the illegal health facility.

It is pertinent to mention, the squad conducted raid Wednesday at a farm house owned by the Matric fail doctor Swain in Khuntuni of Cuttack. The team also arrested his sister Rashmita the same day.

“The woman had identified herself as the sister of Ramesh before the victims in order to reinforce his identity and win their trust. She also told the women that her brother was a doctor,” Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash previously said while briefing the mediapersons.

“Complainants have already identified fraudster Swain’s sister through video calls and told us that she was present during the wedding ceremonies. We have asked them to provide us information about the gifts given by them to the accused,” the DCP Dash had expressed.

Rashmita will be brought on remand for further probe. Apart from the marriage-related offences, her involvement in other crimes committed by Swain will be investigated. Her husband was also asked to appear before police, but he has absconded, the DCP Dash further had said.

Swain was arrested February 14 from a house in Khandagiri based on an FIR lodged by a Delhi-based woman school teacher in July, 2021. A case has been registered against him at the Mahila police station.

The 54-year-old fraudster Swain had earlier married as many as 18 women from different cities in the country including Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Guwahati and Chhattisgarh.

PNN