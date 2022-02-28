Berhampur: After improvement in Covid-19 situation, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) resumed Ganjam Darshan bus service for tourists February 20. However, the bus would ply round a week if there will be an increase in tourist footfall, a source said Monday.

According to the official source, the special bus service was halted in the wake of third wave of coronavirus. It has been decided, for the time being, that the bus will ply every Saturday and Sunday alone.

As many as 15 passengers had travelled in the bus February 20.

Minor changes have been made in the time schedule and stoppages. Accordingly, the bus will start travelling from stoppage at Biju Patnaik Kalyan Mandap instead of the earlier one at Ramalingeswar Park.

It will reach the starting stoppage at 7.00am and move thereafter at 7.30am. The occupants will then visit Tara-Tarini shrine and have their tiffin at Purushottampur Dak Bungalow. Later, they will proceed to have a glimpse of Jaugada tourist destination, the source added.

After visiting Nirmaljhar waterfall and Bateswar temple the occupants will be provided lunch. From there, the special tourist bus will move to Tampara Lake at around 3.15pm and then to Gopalpur beach where the bus occupants will be provided with tiffin. A day’s journey will end at 7.30pm after reaching the Ramalingeswar Park in Berhampur.

“A high-tech bus worth Rs 30 lakh has been pressed into service for Ganjam Darshan. Another high-tech bus will be purchased soon for the purpose. The tour comes in a package for persons visiting the tourist spots in Ganjam district,” BeMC Secretary Sambit Rout said.

Ganjam administration’s move to promote different visiting places in the district will help improve tourist footfall, BeMC secretary added.

It is pertinent to mention, BeMC had launched the Ganjam Darshan special bus service for tourists December 12, last year. Subsequently, the 28-seat bus could not stand up to the expectations of the district administration due to a low tourist footfall for Covid-19 restrictions.

After inauguration of the service, the special bus could run only for two days. Some inmates of Sraddha Sanjivani Ashram had travelled in the vehicle on the first day and 22 tourists on second day of journey.

Some occupants had previously resented the pricing of tickets done by BeMC authorities for Ganjam Darshan saying it to be irrational.

PNN